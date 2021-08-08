Andy Robertson has given Liverpool a major injury worry heading into the new season.

Shortly before halftime, Robertson seemed to twist his right ankle while attempting to block a cross from Athletic winger Alex Berenguer.

The Scotland international collapsed to the ground almost immediately and required extensive treatment in front of the Kop.

A stretcher was brought on, but Robertson was able to walk gently off the pitch with the help of two members of the Liverpool backroom staff, with the 40,000-strong Anfield crowd applauding the defender.

With Kostas Tsimikas ruled out of the Anfield friendly against Osasuna on Monday, Robertson was replaced by teenager Owen Beck.

Liverpool must now wait to see if Robertson, who started every Premier League game last season, has sustained any significant injuries.

On Saturday evening, the Reds face newly promoted Norwich City in the first game of the new season.