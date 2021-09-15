Andy Robertson has been rested, and James Milner has made his selection for the match against AC Milan.

The hectic end of September kicks off at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp claiming that the “real Champions League” is returned.

A packed house is expected for the first time in a long time for a European night, giving the Reds their X factor back in their chase of continental glory.

That might be crucial when the Reds face AC Milan in their first ever encounter outside of the Champions League final.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Andy Robertson forming the back four.

Jordan Henderson replaces the injured Harvey Elliott in midfield, and the captain is picked alongside Thiago Alcantara and the incomparable Fabinho for only the second time in a starting Liverpool lineup.

Diogo Jota holds his place due to Roberto Firmino’s injury, while Takumi Minamino returns to the matchday squad.

Yes, football’s best pre-match anthem is back at Anfield, and for the first time in almost 18 months, fans inside will be able to hear it.

And with AC Milan as the visitors, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to select a solid lineup, and I would do the same.

The desire to rotate at least one of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, who both start at centre-back, will have to wait for a few more days.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are both still on the team. However, I’d rest Andy Robertson in favor of Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara keep their spots in midfield, with skipper Jordan Henderson replacing the injured Harvey Elliott.

Diogo Jota continues to lead the line, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either side.

The excitement could come from the bench – will Liverpool play with a known striker this time? I’d do it.

AC Milan vs. Liverpool. Two European heavyweights face off in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd, boasting a combined total of 13 European Cups.

Isn’t this what we’ve been looking forward to for the past 18 months of pandemic football? The Champions League has returned in full force!

