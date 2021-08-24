Andy Robertson gives Liverpool a major fitness boost before of their match against Chelsea by declaring, “I’m back.”

Andy Robertson has given Liverpool a fitness boost ahead of their Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Robertson missed Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Norwich City due to an ankle ligament injury he sustained earlier this month against Athletic Bilbao.

He was, however, back in the Reds’ matchday squad for last weekend’s 2-0 triumph against Burnley at Anfield as an unused replacement.

And, having recently signed a new contract with the club, the left-back has declared that he is fit and ready to face Thomas Tuchel’s side this weekend.

“Right now, I’m back in full training mode. I completed my training on Friday, just one day before the game – perhaps a little ahead of schedule, but I suspect the physios were just looking to get rid of me!” Liverpoolfc.com quoted Robertson as saying.

“Obviously, I’ve been extremely fortunate in my career in terms of not suffering too many injuries, especially long-term injuries, and long may that continue. But, when I’m injured, I’m a pain to deal with because I want to go back on the field as soon as possible.

“For me, as soon as I did it and got the scan results, I said, ‘I think Burnley is in my sights,’ and there were a couple of people who said, ‘Yeah, you’ve got a chance,’ so I managed to cling on to them, and a couple of people who said, ‘You’ve got no chance,’ so I avoided them until it was more realistic!

“I gave it my all and tried everything. I was out running and felt like I could have trained a day or two sooner, but the specialists at this club are fantastic, and I still wanted to check a few boxes, which I was able to do on Thursday. On Friday, I went through a complete training session with the team.

“Obviously, the gaffer benched me, which was perhaps unexpected, but I was fine with it. When you’re at a game and everything is on the line, all you want to do is be on the field, but I believe it was impractical yesterday [Saturday].

“Now I have a full week ahead of me because I trained today.”

