Andy Robertson finally speaks out about Liverpool’s contract talks with Mohamed Salah.

Andy Robertson has expressed his opinion on Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations with Liverpool.

The Egyptian striker has been in talks for a new contract for several months, with his current agreement expiring in 2023.

Salah recently gave a Sky Sports interview in which he stated that he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career, but that his future “depends on the club.”

When asked about Liverpool’s number 11, Robertson stated that he believes Reds fans “deserve” a player of Salah’s caliber and that he hopes the problem will be rectified quickly.

“He stated that he would like to stay here, and it is up to him and the club to reach an arrangement “Sky Sports quoted Robertson as saying.

“I’m hoping to continue playing with him. I enjoy playing with Mo and the other boys in the area, and you don’t want to see anyone leave.

“Let’s leave it up to the club and Mo to figure something out; I’m sure they’re both trying to come to an agreement that works for everyone.

“Hopefully they can come to an agreement because, if he’s not the best in the world, he’s certainly in the running for it, and they’re the type of guys you want at this club, the type of players the supporters deserve.”

“Hopefully, that will continue, and he will be able to stay a little longer.””

Salah has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 15 goals in 12 games across all competitions and putting himself in contention to be the finest player in the world.

After scoring in ten consecutive games for Liverpool, Brighton boss Graham Potter coined a new moniker to describe the wide attacker ahead of the two sides’ match this weekend.

Salah is up against left-back Robertson every day in training, and he has backed his teammate to keep up his present form throughout the season.

““You can just see him coming on the pitch, and he feels like he’s going to score each chance he gets,” the defender said.

“He’s a tremendous player, and I believe he’s the best in the world right now, and he’ll want to stay that way.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”