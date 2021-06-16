Andy Robertson demonstrates that Jurgen Klopp is correct about a major Liverpool concern.

In 2019, Jurgen Klopp said, “It’s obvious that it’s too much, absolutely obvious.”

‘Everyone in the game will tell you that, and you already know it.’ ”

He said it when Liverpool were at the pinnacle of their powers, atop the Premier League, Champions League winners, and firmly in contention for the Club World Cup. Between their quest for glory on the international stage in Qatar for the first time in their history and a Carabao Cup quarter-final and a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City, they had a Carabao Cup quarter-final and a trip to the King Power Stadium to play Leicester City. Klopp, the Premier League, and the English Football League (EFL) were involved in a brinkmanship game as the Reds threatened to withdraw from the League Cup.

In the end, Neil Critchley had no choice but to field his U23s side against Aston Villa in the last eight, with an average age of 19 years, six months, and three days.

Regardless of the outcome, what the German manager said was correct, and it still holds true two years later, but the latest CIES figures show the risk of burnout as a result of too many matches.

Steven Alzate scored the only goal as Brighton and Hove Albion took all three points back to the south coast, adding to Liverpool’s misery in the first half of 2021.

Following the loss, Jurgen Klopp emphasized his team’s exhaustion, saying, “We haven’t had a break, I believe City had a two-week break for COVID reasons.”

“It’s extremely difficult.” Many teams are having a difficult season.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt that way, but after a week of traveling twice to London and playing two intense games [against Tottenham and West Ham], I don’t think we ran too much in those games.” We ran as much as we needed to in order to win the games. “Then we came back and faced a Brighton team that had a good idea and we weren’t ready at the time, obviously.”

“The players couldn’t do it, and you have to wonder why they couldn’t, which is why I.”