Andy Murray’s wedding ring and shoes were found after he vanished in the desert.

Andy Murray’s wedding ring and tennis shoes have been found in the California desert after they appeared to vanish.

The three-time major champion was getting ready for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells when he left his tennis shoes outdoors under his car to dry overnight, but they were unable to be found when he returned in the morning.

It wasn’t until his physio enquired about his wedding band that he realized he’d left it attached to his shoes.

“I just want to send a little message to say a great thanks for all the comments and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring,” Murray said in an Instagram video recorded late Thursday and shared on Twitter by the ATP Tour.

“Today, I had to make a couple calls and talk to the hotel security and everything.

As he hoisted the shoes into view, he stated, “Little update for everyone.”

“Would you believe it, they still stink, but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back, and I’m back in good standing with them. Let’s get started.” Murray had previously made a lighthearted request for the ring’s return in order to help him reconcile with his wife.

“I have no balcony in my apartment and I didn’t want to leave them in my room because it would stink the room out,” he explained, explaining why he left his shoes to dry under his car.

Murray married Kim Sears, his long-term girlfriend, at Dunblane Cathedral in 2015. The couple is now the proud parents of four children.

On Friday, the Scot will face France’s Adrian Mannarino in the first round at Indian Wells.