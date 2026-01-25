Andy Murray’s Grandfather, Roy Erskine, Dies at 94

Roy Erskine, the grandfather of tennis star Andy Murray, has passed away at the age of 94. The news of his death was confirmed by Stirling Albion, the club where Erskine had made his mark as a football player, on January 19, 2026. Erskine, a well-known figure in Dunblane, was widely regarded as a beloved member of the local community.

A Life in Football and Tennis

Erskine, a former professional footballer, enjoyed a career that saw him play for teams such as Hibernian, Stirling Albion, and Cowdenbeath. Having joined Stirling Albion from Troon Juniors in 1954, Erskine was known for his skill as a full-back. His tenure with the club spanned two seasons, after which he moved to Cowdenbeath. In recent years, he could often be seen at Albion’s hospitality events, where he enjoyed reminiscing about his football days with fans. His passing has left many mourning the loss of a well-liked and respected local figure.

In addition to his sporting achievements, Roy Erskine was an optician by profession, spending many years in Dunblane. He remained active in the community and was especially proud of his family’s accomplishments, including his daughter Judy Murray’s work with her sons Andy and Jamie. Erskine was particularly pleased to have been part of the celebrations when Stirling Albion won the League 2 championship in the 2022-23 season.

Tributes from Friends and Family

As news of his death spread, tributes flooded in from all corners of Dunblane and beyond. Friends and acquaintances took to social media to express their sorrow and share fond memories of Erskine. June Campbell recalled how both Roy and his wife Shirley were regular attendees at Andy and Jamie Murray’s tennis matches. “Lovely man. Always up for a good chat. He’ll be missed by many,” she wrote.

Others, such as Kelly-Marie Wilson and Linda Aitchison, shared their condolences and memories of pleasant conversations with Erskine, reflecting on his warm nature and kind spirit. “A lovely man. My thoughts are with Shirley and family,” Aitchison said. Ian Fleming, who had known Erskine through his work as an optician, expressed his sadness as well, remembering the years they had worked together.

In a 2024 interview, Erskine spoke with pride about his grandson Andy Murray’s career following the tennis star’s retirement after the Paris 2024 Olympics. Erskine shared his hope of seeing more of his famous family in the future, as they planned to spend more time together in Dunblane. He also expressed pride in Murray’s achievements, noting that the decision to retire had been anticipated for some time, but it was still a bittersweet moment for the family.