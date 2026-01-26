Andy Murray’s Grandfather, Roy Erskine, Dies Aged 94

Roy Erskine, the beloved grandfather of tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray, has passed away at the age of 94. A respected figure in the Dunblane community, Erskine was known for his diverse life experiences, from his career as an optician to his earlier years as a professional footballer and tennis player. His death was confirmed by Stirling Albion, the football club where he played in the 1950s, on January 19, 2026.

A Family Legacy of Tennis and Football

Erskine’s connection to tennis was profound. A promising player in his youth, he reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Boys’ Tennis Championships before deciding to pursue a career in football. As a full-back, he played for Hibernian, Stirling Albion, and Cowdenbeath. Despite shifting his focus to football, Erskine never lost his love for tennis, eventually returning to the sport at a county level after retiring from football.

His passion for the game left a lasting mark on his family. Both his daughter, Judy Murray, and grandsons, Andy and Jamie, have become household names in the world of tennis. Erskine often spoke fondly of his time playing with Andy and Jamie when they were children. In a 2016 interview, he shared how Andy, ever the competitive spirit, would scold him for his playful shots. “Andy didn’t like it when I played drop shots or sliced the ball,” Erskine recalled. “He would say, ‘For goodness’ sake Grandpa, play properly and stop doing those twiddly shots.’” Jamie, on the other hand, was more relaxed and enjoyed the lighter side of their games.

Despite his grandchildren’s rising fame, Erskine’s bond with them remained strong. He expressed in 2024 his hopes of spending more time with Andy, especially after the tennis star’s exit from the Paris Olympics. “We have missed seeing both the boys because they have been so busy over the years,” Erskine said. “Hopefully Andy will have more time to come up and we will see a bit more of him.”

Tributes Pour in From Football and Tennis Communities

Following Erskine’s death, heartfelt tributes have flooded in from the communities he was part of. Stirling Albion, the club where Erskine played from 1954, offered a moving tribute, highlighting his active role in the club’s events, including celebrating their League 2 championship win in 2022-23. “A well-known and popular figure in Dunblane, he will be sorely missed,” the club wrote.

Cowdenbeath also shared their condolences, reflecting on Erskine’s contributions to Scottish football and his family’s lasting influence on tennis. “Roy was wont to claim he was the man who invented topspin in tennis,” the club said, acknowledging his role in passing on his love for the sport to his children and grandchildren. Erskine’s connection to Cowdenbeath remained strong, as he continued to celebrate the club’s successes, including their title win in 2006.

Roy Erskine’s legacy lives on through his family and his contributions to both football and tennis, with tributes to his memory continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. He will be fondly remembered for both his athletic achievements and his role as a mentor to his grandsons, who have since become giants of the tennis world.