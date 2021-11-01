Andy Murray has paid the price for missing seven match points at the Paris Masters.

When Koepfer served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, the Scot appeared to be on his way back from the edge of loss.

Murray, who had forced a decider with two consecutive service breaks, wasted his first two match points on the Koepfer serve at 5-4, before blowing five more in an 18-minute tie-break to lose 6-4 5-7 7-6. (9).

It culminated an incredible turn of events for Koepfer, who had been thrashed 6-3 6-0 by Miomar Kecmanovic in the final round of qualifying only to be given another shot after Murray’s original opponent, Jenson Brooksby, withdrew.

Murray started sluggishly, falling a double-break behind before dropping the first set, then losing his service again in the first game of the second.

When Koepfer failed to serve out the set, the pendulum appeared to have turned back in Murray’s favor, who looked determined to proceed at a tournament where his victory in 2016 cemented his rise to world number one.

Murray looked as hungry as ever, saving three break chances to hold for 4-3 before creating his first of many match-winning opportunities at 5-4.

This time, it was Koepfer who came back, forcing a fifth set tie-break in which he saved five more match point opportunities for Murray, the greatest of which came with a flying cross-court backhand to knot the breaker at 6-6.

In contrast to Murray, Koepfer would only need one chance to win, with Murray’s exasperated forehand putting an end to the drama and sending him out of the competition.

Cameron Norrie had earlier defeated Federico Delbonis to keep his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals alive.

Last week, the British number one lost a heartbreaking match to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Vienna, despite holding match points.