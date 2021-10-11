Andy Murray fights back to defeat Carlos Alcaraz, a brilliant kid, at Indian Wells.

Andy Murray battled through Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the BNP Paribas Masters at Indian Wells, demonstrating that he is not ready to give up his sport to the future generation.

Murray had projected the 18-year-old Spaniard as a future world number one, but it was the veteran Scot who prevailed in the desert heat, winning 5-7 6-3 6-2 in nearly three hours.

Alcaraz, who made a name for himself by reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open this year, appeared awestruck by the occasion at first, losing 3-0 and 0-40 at the start of the match due to a spate of unforced errors.

But, having come back from a double-break deficit, he developed in confidence, salvaging the fourth game and then breaking back for 3-4 when Murray double-faulted, unable to answer to his opponent’s increasing precision.

A miscalculation by Alcaraz offered Murray a set point at 5-4 in the topsy-turvy first, but the Spaniard rebounded with a huge serve and broke Murray a second time before serving out.

At the start of the second set, Murray resorted to increasingly desperate efforts to control his opponent’s scorching groundstrokes, saving a break point before sealing the set with an astonishing under-arm ace.

Murray survived two break points in an 11-minute service game early in the second set and took advantage of it right away, putting pressure on the Spaniard, who missed an uncharacteristically poor backhand to fall 4-2 behind.

Murray was required to work hard to serve out the set in a tightly competitive match, but he dutifully did so thanks to repeated unforced errors by the Spaniard, forcing their match into a decider.

Fears that the 34-year-old Scot might fade first were misplaced, as Murray broke for the third time at the opening of the third set, then won another 10-minute service game to extend his lead.

Murray’s win was practically secured by a double break, as his faltering opponent was forced to take a medical time-out due to a minor foot ailment as he dropped out of the competition.