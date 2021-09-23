Andy Murray feels his confidence is growing as he approaches the final eight of the Moselle Open.

Andy Murray defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-3 6-3 to get to the quarter-finals of the Moselle Open in Metz.

The Scot had won his first-round encounter in three sets against world number 26 Ugo Humbert.

Murray, who had a low-key defeat in a Challenger last week in Rennes, broke Pospisil in the sixth game of the first set, which he closed off after the Canadian failed to hold.

Pospisil, who is rated 66 in the ATP rankings, rebounded to break the former world number one early in the second set and then held to go up 2-0.

Murray, on the other hand, maintained his composure to stay in the set and eventually even the score at 3-3.

Murray’s hold kept the pressure on before Pospisil’s unforced blunders prompted the Briton to serve for the match.

Murray took a first match point with a brilliant hold as Pospisil sent another return into the net.

Murray remarked in an Amazon Prime courtside interview, “I was trying to make him work on his service games, and he has a terrific serve, then likes to command with the first ball after.”

“I was trying to focus on getting a lot of returns back, and then when I got the chance, I was trying to put some pressure on him, and I believe I did a good job of it.”

“I served quite well for the most part, lost my rhythm a little at the end of the first set and the beginning of the second, but I returned well and played a smart match.

“Even when I was down a break, I was still creating opportunities, and after I got back into the second set, I gained a little more confidence and became a little more offensive, and that was what turned the match around for me.”

Murray, who finished second in Metz in 2007, will face either Hubert Hurkacz, the world number 13 from Poland, or Lucas Pouille, a Frenchman.

Murray, who pushed world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round of the US Open last month, continued, “This time over the last few years has been the most I have played truly.”

“This is how my body feels.”

“The summary comes to an end.”