Andy Murray defeats American Frances Tiafoe in an exciting tennis encounter at the European Open.

Andy Murray won the European Open in Antwerp after a thrilling first-round match against American Frances Tiafoe that lasted over four hours and included three tie-break sets.

Returning to the site of his last singles championship in 2019, the former world number one battled through a three-hour and 46-minute struggle with his 23-year-old opponent to win 7-6 (2) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) in a thrilling match yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Murray’s ranking has slipped to 172 after the points from his victory in Belgium, which came less than a year after his hip resurfacing surgery, have finally been deducted.

Although he was defeated in the third round at Indian Wells by Alexander Zverev, the 34-year-old has been able to preserve enough fitness to play a series of tournaments and show some encouraging form.

Murray got off to a shaky start against Tiafoe, as the American took a 3-1 lead after an early break and hold.

Tiafoe required a lengthy medical time-out after Murray cut the lead to 3-2 for treatment of what appeared to be a back ailment.

Murray leveled the match at 5-5, but both men lost their following service games, with Tiafoe squandering a set point.

The former world number one maintained his lead in the tie-break, finishing with a double mini-break and back-to-back aces.

The second set was tense, with both players digging deep to fend off break opportunities and stay on serve, with Murray saving a set point for Tiafoe to hold and force a tie-break.

Murray came to the net to hit a forehand down the middle of the court to go up 3-1, only for the American to tie it up with a return into the net.

Two more mini-breaks put Tiafoe up 4-3, with a booming forehand down the line assisting him on his way to a set point — only for Murray to rally and tie the match at 6-6.

Tiafoe, on the other hand, converted on his sixth try to force a decision.

As the match approached three hours, both men attempted to take advantage of any exhaustion, but neither man was able to hold after a break, and the set stayed knotted.