Andy Murray chastises the government for the ‘pathetic’ increase in NHS pay.

Andy Murray, a British tennis player, has joined the chorus of outrage over the government’s “pathetic” 1% wage increase for NHS workers.

After winning his second round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Murray was asked for his thoughts, and he said it was “great” that so many frontline health workers and other significant actors in the pandemic had been recognized by being invited to the championships.

“I think the whole country realized how essential they are all,” Murray added, “and maybe hadn’t gotten the credit that they maybe deserve up until now.”

“So, yeah, it’s amazing that they were able to come along and watch some tennis,” says the player. Hopefully, people will appreciate it, and, yes, politicians will realize that they are entitled to more than what they are currently receiving.

“I believe they received something like a 1% wage increase?” It was pitiful. So, yes, they clearly deserve a great deal more. They did a wonderful job getting us through the pandemic.”

In March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the 1% pay increase for NHS workers was all the government could afford in the midst of the pandemic’s financial constraints, despite Labour’s claims that it went against a Government promise made last year for a 2.1 percent pay increase.

Wimbledon has been praised for inviting numerous personalities who have been at the vanguard of the fight against the pandemic, with the tournament restarting this summer after being canceled last year.

When the crowd heard that Oxford University’s Dame Sarah Gilbert, co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, would be in attendance, they gave her a standing ovation. Sir Andrew Pollard, an Oxford colleague and a co-creator of the vaccine, was also there on Monday.

Hannah Ingram, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, received a standing ovation for raising £33 million for the NHS last year.

NHS critical care employees, crucial Transport for London workers, and other “inspirational workers” who have contributed to Britain’s pandemic battle, according to the center court announcer. (This is a brief piece.)