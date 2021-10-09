Andy Murray beats Adrian Mannarino in Indian Wells, indicating a return to form.

Andy Murray was reunited with his wedding ring and some of his finest tennis at Indian Wells, where he assured British triumph by defeating Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Murray walked onto the main exhibition court in the Californian desert after Emma Raducanu lost her first match since winning the US Open in spectacular fashion last month.

In a 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Mannarino, the 35-year-old fared far better than his compatriot, delivering the type of tennis that saw him win grand slams before requiring a metal hip.

The benefits of a continuous run of matches on the ATP Tour are beginning to demonstrate that Murray’s quest to compete at the top of the game may be attainable.

Mannarino, ranked 50 in the world, is a difficult opponent for the Scot, but one he will be expected to beat if he is to climb the rankings again, and he will now face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, another teenager who had a breakout run at the US Open last month.

Murray may have been relieved after reuniting with his wedding band, which was safely reattached to his shoelaces following its loss earlier in the week.

Murray’s ring was tied to his shoes, which he left overnight beneath a car to dry, only for them to vanish, prompting a successful social media campaign to recover it.

The Scot was also playing his best tennis, dominating Mannarino from the start.

At 2-2 in the first set, the former world number one delivered some vintage play, converting a backhand lob on the run to set up break point, which he converted after Mannarino threw a short ball into the net.

Murray cruised through the first set and began to tighten his hold on the contest early in the second.

He was able to take Mannarino’s service in the next game, completing the break with a blistering return of serve after fending off two break points.

Murray earned a second break on a double fault, helping him to survive a tense service game.