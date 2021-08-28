Andy Michael, the host of Gogglebox, has died at the age of 61.

On behalf of Andy’s family, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which produces the show, made a statement.

“We are profoundly saddened to share the demise of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61, following a brief illness,” the statement read.

“At this time, our sympathies are with his family. Andy will be sorely missed by the whole cast and crew of Gogglebox.”

The Michael family first appeared on Gogglebox in the premiere episode in 2013, but announced their departure in 2014 due to Andy’s political campaign for Ukip in the general election.

The family returned on following episodes when he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family at his side,” the statement said, according to the PA news agency.

Andy, a retired hotelier who contributed a lot of wit and intelligence to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s initial cast members, appearing in the debut episode in 2013.

“Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be dearly missed. He was a much-loved and respected father to Katy, Alex, Pascal, and Louis, and a treasured husband to Carolyne.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Carolyne and her entire family. At this very difficult moment, the family has requested privacy.”

