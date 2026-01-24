Andy Burnham Announces Bid for Gorton and Denton By-Election

Andy Burnham has revealed his intention to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, sparking significant political discussions over his potential return to Westminster. The Greater Manchester mayor confirmed his plans after submitting a formal application to Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for permission to seek selection for the race, scheduled for the coming months.

Burnham, whose decision to re-enter parliamentary politics has drawn considerable attention, acknowledged the difficulty of the choice, stating that it was now “the moment to mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for.” His comments reflect the stakes of the by-election, which is seen as a crucial test for Labour’s future direction.

Support from Senior Figures

While the NEC retains the power to block Burnham’s candidacy, the push for him to be allowed to contest the by-election has grown stronger. Senior Labour figures, including the party’s deputy leader Lucy Powell, have voiced their support, emphasizing that the final decision should rest with local party members. Powell remarked that the matter should be decided democratically within the constituency, rather than from the top down.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has also expressed his backing, stating at a recent centre-left conference, “If Andy Burnham wants to be a member of Parliament, Andy Burnham should be allowed to be a member of Parliament.” His words add weight to the growing pressure for Labour to permit Burnham to seek the nomination.

As the political landscape intensifies, all eyes will be on the NEC’s next steps as the battle for the Gorton and Denton seat unfolds.