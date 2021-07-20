Andros Townsend’s first comments at Everton were “be an important player” and “good enough.”

Andros Townsend has spoken about joining Everton as a “big” club and the strengths he would offer following his free transfer from Crystal Palace.

Rafa Benitez’s first signing as manager is the winger, who has signed a two-year agreement at Goodison Park until June 2023, reuniting with the Spaniard after a brief stint together at Newcastle in 2016.

And the 30-year-old is well aware of the magnitude of the club he has now joined, describing his decision as a “no-brainer” when he first heard about it.

“I think everyone knows what Everton is,” Townsend told evertontv. It’s a large football club with a lot of ambition, a club that’s been fighting to reclaim its rightful place in Europe and beyond.

“I’ll do everything I can to assist the club in achieving that goal.

“Everton is a huge football club with tremendous objectives for the coming season. It was a no-brainer, as the saying goes.

“Rafa has a lot of experience. On the training pitch, he works hard on the tactical side and leaves no stone left.

“But, more significantly, he’s a wonderful man, a fantastic boss, and he’s always talking to you. I’m confident he’ll be a big hit here.”

The Blues are set to make a number of signings throughout the transfer season in order to strengthen their squad.

Townsend scored one goal and added five assists for Crystal Palace in the Premier League in 2020/21, and he believes he possesses a variety of qualities that will enable him to contribute at Goodison Park.

“I can cross a ball with my left or right foot, and I can get balls into the box. Townsend continued, “I prefer to score a goal or two.”

“I work hard off the ball as well, which I improved upon with Rafa.

“My job now is to show that I’m good enough to be a significant part of this football club, and that’s what I’m doing in training and games – and whenever I get the chance in pre-season – to show that I’m good enough to play here.

“That’s what keeps me going.”