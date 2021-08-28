Andros Townsend reveals why Everton couldn’t accept Demarai Gray was a good player.

Andros Townsend admitted that Everton couldn’t believe they got Demarai Gray for such a low fee this summer.

Gray joined the Blues on a three-year agreement from Bayer Leverkusen last month, and he scored his first goal for the club against Leeds United last week.

After receiving a pass inside the box from Abdoulaye Doucoure, the former Leicester City player sliced a shot back across Illan Meslier with his left foot, into the bottom corner of the net.

Gray scored the opening goal in his side’s 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex this week.

Gray received the ball just inside the Brighton half and raced forward into the penalty area before unleashing a low effort into the bottom corner.

“£1.5m in today’s market, we couldn’t believe it,” Townsend said after the game.

The Blues won all three points thanks to a penalty from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half, and Townsend has another cause to smile today.

When asked about being booed by Brighton fans because of his background with Crystal Palace, he stated, “I knew what to anticipate coming here.”

“Hopefully, it isn’t just Everton fans who are thrilled tonight, but also fans of my former employers.”