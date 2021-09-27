Andros Townsend reveals the Rafael Benitez tactical change that helped him get off to such a strong start at Everton.

Andros Townsend has revealed what Everton boss Rafael Benitez is trying to help him reach his full potential.

With little fanfare, the veteran winger arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer in the summer, reuniting with the coach with whom he had previously worked at Newcastle United.

Townsend only scored once in the Premier League in his final season at Crystal Palace, prompting speculation about whether he would bring an end product to the Toffees to go with his considerable energy and application.

Townsend, on the other hand, has four goals and three assists in his Everton career so far. On Saturday, his most recent goal came from the penalty spot, helping the Toffees to a 2-0 victory over Norwich City.

Townsend claimed Benitez knows how to get the best out of him, and that he knows how to get the best out of him by allowing the 30-year-old to play higher up the pitch. according to the Daily Mirror

“I’m now under a management that understands my ability and has seen that I can deliver goals, which I believe I do,” Townsend said.

“I can shoot, get in the box, and create chances with my left and right feet. I’m glad I’ve had the opportunity to do so at Everton, and long may it continue!

“Rafa knew I could play higher up the field, he knew I could contribute around the box, and thankfully, I’ve continued where I left off under him in those few months at Newcastle.”

Townsend and Demarai Gray appear to be among the Premier League season’s best buys, as their scintillating wing play has helped Everton climb to fifth place in the table with a remarkable 13 points from six games.

The former Crystal Palace star has also rapidly won over the fans, with his hard ethic and crucial goals and assists earning him frequent applause from the Goodison faithful.

“I’m 30 now, which is considered elderly, yet I feel like I’m 21 right now, full of life and full.”

