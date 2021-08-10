Andros Townsend issues a warning to Everton following Manchester United’s defeat.

Southampton’s defeat to Manchester United last weekend, according to Andros Townsend, might ‘galvanise’ Everton ahead of the new season.

The Blues’ preseason schedule came to a conclusion on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, giving Rafa Benitez something to think about.

United led 3-0 at the break, with Diogo Dalot adding a fourth in injury time.

Andros Townsend, a new signing, played 68 minutes before being replaced by Nathan Broadhead, a teenager, with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Townsend, 30, played under Benitez at Newcastle United for a brief period, and the two were reunited three weeks ago when Townsend joined Everton after his contract at Crystal Palace expired.

In his five years at Palace, Townsend scored 16 goals in over 180 appearances, and he’s determined to become a consistent scorer for the Toffees.

“The manager has worked diligently with me, both at Newcastle and since I arrived here, on getting in the box more often,” he told evertonfc.com.

“I don’t want to be scoring worldies once every six months outside the box.

“I arrived on Saturday and should have done a better job of keeping the shot down a little.

“I’m sure those types of opportunities will start going in as long as I keep getting in the areas,” he said. Dominic Calvert-absence Lewin’s was felt on Saturday as they failed to trouble United’s defense.

In the second half against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Townsend rattled the crossbar for the second time this preseason, but the winger feels the defeat will encourage the club as they prepare to play Southampton on Saturday.

Townsend continued, “I’ve had this in the past; when you lose in the last preseason game, it kind of galvanizes the club.”

“The scoreline does not appear to be in our favor, but we know what we need to accomplish, and I am confident that whoever takes the field next Saturday will be ready to win three points.

“We must continue to work; we have a new manager with fresh ideas.

“We know what we have to accomplish, and I am confident we will be ready for the Southampton game.”