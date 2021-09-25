Andros Townsend exposes what Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul did moments before taking the penalty for Everton.

Andros Townsend, an Everton winger, has revealed the’mind games’ that Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul performed on him before he took his penalty kick on Saturday.

Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored to give the Toffees a 2-0 victory.

Townsend, on the other hand, was under pressure as he stepped up to take a penalty kick to put his side ahead after Allan was brought down in the box after being touched on the leg by former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak.

The spot-kick was initially refused by referee David Coote, but it was eventually awarded after a VAR review.

Townsend took a step forward, and Krul could be heard whispering in his ear as he prepared to accept the challenge.

The Everton winger has finally detailed what transpired during the altercation.

“It’s all mind games,” he told the Everton website.

“He’s been there, done that…

He knows where I prefer to put my penalties because I played with him at Newcastle.

“But I just stayed concentrated, picked my place, and happily, I was able to outsmart him this time.”

Despite the’mind games,’ Townsend put Everton ahead with a superb finish from 12 yards, and they held on to win all three points at Goodison Park.

With 13 points from six games, the Toffees have moved up to fifth place in the rankings.

Townsend has been in excellent form for the club since joining in the summer, and he has stated that he is ‘loving it’ at Everton thus far.

“As you can see, I’m having a great time here,” he remarked. “I enjoy competing at the right end of the table, scoring goals and assisting.

“All I have to do now is keep working hard, and may this continue for a long time.”

“After the week we’ve had, it was a crucial win.

“With the start to the season they’ve had and the clubs they’ve had to face, Norwich have definitely been unlucky.

“We knew it would be challenging and that we would have to persevere.

“Three points is all that matters when you have the ailments we have.”