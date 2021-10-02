Andros Townsend explains why he mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration following Everton’s score against Manchester United.

After scored Everton’s equalizer against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, Andros Townsend couldn’t help but imitate Cristiano Ronaldo’s’siuuu’ celebration.

On 65 minutes, Townsend equalized for the Blues, scooping home with his right foot after superb counter-attacking play by Demarai Gray and a lovely assist from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The winger was overjoyed to get on the scoresheet again after scoring his fourth goal in five games after joining on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace in the summer.

Townsend then leapt, spun his finger, swirled, and shouted “siuuu,” emulating Ronaldo’s now-iconic celebration.

“You know what, listen: no disrespect,” he told BT Sport after the game. This man is my hero.

“I spent hours on the training pitch learning how to perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s tactics as a kid, watching him play.

“Perhaps I should have spent a little more time on the celebration because the execution wasn’t outstanding!

“It was a small gesture of respect toward Cristiano. It’s an honor to share the field with him.”

Everton won a significant point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, building on last week’s triumph over Norwich after suffering their first loss of the season two weeks ago against Aston Villa.

The Blues were without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman, but Yerry Mina had the ball in the net late in the game, and they could have won it.

However, the goal was disallowed because the Colombian was in an offisde position when Tom Davies passed to him.

Everton were level on points with United and Cristiano Ronaldo after seven games, with four victories, two draws, and one defeat.

“It’s been frustrating for me trying to dissect why I haven’t been scoring on a consistent basis with the quality I have with both feet,” Townsend said of his recent goal-scoring run.

“However, on the training field, I’m working on it. The boss expects nothing less than the best.

“When I was at Newcastle, he drew the best out of me. He appears to be getting the best of me at the moment.” “The summary comes to an end.”