Andros Townsend declares to Everton fans that he has a “incredible feeling” and justifies his summer transfer.

Andros Townsend described the “amazing sensation” he got when Everton fans sang his name after his Carabao Cup strike against Huddersfield Town.

Townsend joined the Blues on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in the summer, signing a two-year contract with the club.

Although the deal was met with some skepticism when it was first announced, the winger has since proven to be an instant success at Goodison Park.

So far this season, his performances for Rafa Benitez’s team have been marked by hard work and determination.

Townsend has given some much-needed talent to Everton’s attack, in addition to his hard work and devotion.

His equalizer against Manchester United at the weekend brought his season total to five goals, with three assists in all competitions.

Despite goals at Goodison Park, Old Trafford, and Loftus Road, it is his goal versus Town at the John Smith’s Stadium that he remembers most fondly.

“The fans have been great; for the first time after I scored at Huddersfield, they sang a song about me, and that was an incredible experience,” he remarked.

“I am ecstatic to be playing for Everton, and there is no way this opportunity will pass me by, nor will I fail due to a lack of effort.”

“You can keep developing until you retire, and I’ll work hard every day to potentially improve my game in my thirties.”

Townsend does admit, however, that his amazing goal against Burnley at Goodison Park last month was one of his greatest ever.

“It didn’t hit me until I watched it later and realized how far away I was,” he told evertonfc.com. “It was more relief we got the second goal than how good it was… that didn’t hit me until I watched it afterwards and saw how far out I was.”

“It was definitely one of my best.” Because of the caffeine and excitement, I usually sleep for three or four hours following a night match.

“However, after Burnley, I only had approximately one hour.” I made an effort.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”