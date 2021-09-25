Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were brilliant for Everton against Norwich.

On his return from injury, he was barely tested for the majority of the game, but he still had to make a pair of top-drawer saves at full stretch to keep Mathias Normann’s long-range efforts out.

Worryingly, he still appears to be considerably off the pace compared to last season’s lung-busting efforts. Last term, you’d have backed him in a foot race with any of his peers, but when the two went toe-to-toe, Brandon Williams showed him a clean pair of heels. Late in the game, he came close to scoring against his former team from point-blank range, but Tim Krul denied him.

When it came to a battle of pace down the flanks with Max Aarons, Everton’s captain for the day also found himself up against it and was booked. On the other hand, his crossing wasn’t up to the standards we’ve come to expect from him.

When Norwich began to apply pressure in the second half, he was able to manage the home defense well and was aerially strong. In the first half, he was sharp in possession, but after the break, a couple of passes went awry.

He was a powerful, outspoken presence at the heart of the defence, making some key interceptions and dominating in the air to hold Norwich at bay.

On an afternoon when he was expected to take the game to the opponents, he put in a hard-charging, determined performance. On occasion, he was also adept at regaining possession.

He deserved his goal, which soothed home fans’ concerns, after demonstrating his brilliance in the last third this season. He was far more than just a hard runner; after being threaded through by Demarai Gray, he showed amazing calm to finish.

He was the greatest player on the field, but he left seconds before Everton scored their second goal. He had an early chance to score at the back post, but after a long VAR-induced wait, he calmly converted his penalty, placing it down the middle of the goal. There was a lot of sprinting in both directions, and his crossing was always a hazard.

Still flattering in order to deceive. Norwich’s defenders were terrified of him charging at them down the left flank, but he looked to make a lot of bad decisions and threw up possession on multiple occasions.

Inventive and “The summary has come to an end.”