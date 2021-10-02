Andros Townsend admits to a Cristiano Ronaldo move and explains Rafa Benitez’s Everton conversations.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Andros Townsend’s idol, and he even played as the four-time Ballon d’Or winner on FIFA.

The Everton winger will get his chance to play against him on Saturday when the Toffees travel to Manchester United for a lunchtime kick-off.

When Townsend was at Tottenham’s academy, he was awestruck by Ronaldo and would spend hours in training trying to learn the Portugal star’s enormous assortment of flicks, tricks, and characteristic knuckle ball.

Townsend told Mirror Sport ahead of the launch of FIFA 22: “Him at Man United, that was my era growing up.”

“I’d just graduated from high school and was about to begin a full-time football career, and he was at the peak of his game.

“He was one of my heroes, a player I looked up to for advice on how to develop my game. At the time, the best player in the world was Cristiano Ronaldo, so I wanted to imitate him.

“He was a crafty, speedy winger who innovated things we’d never seen before, like the way he struck a ball for his knuckle ball and his stepovers.

“He got us all on the practice field trying to figure out how he created so much movement on the ball with his knuckle ball, how he did those rapid stepovers.”

Townsend was certainly influenced by watching Ronaldo play as a child, but he was also impressed by the hard effort and attention he put into honing his trade and becoming one of the game’s greats.

“I could relate with Ronaldo because, like him, I didn’t have the world at my feet when I was 10, 11 or 12,” he remarked.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo first arrived in England, he was quite raw. He had to put in a lot of effort to enhance his game to the point where he was the top player in the world a few years later.

“I appreciate someone like him because of all the hard effort he’s put into his game,” says someone who devotes himself to football.

