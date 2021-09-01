Android users have been advised to remove eight potentially harmful and pricey apps right away.

After harmful spyware was discovered in multiple Android apps, users are being advised to destroy them.

The apps are thought to contain Joker virus, which can cause havoc on whatever phone it infects.

According to the Express, the Joker malware can install covert spyware and premium rate dial-ups on devices, which can subsequently sign unwary customers up for pricey monthly subscription plans.

Under the government’s plan, people might lose £11,000 each year.

For these fraudulent subscriptions, some victims have been charged in excess of £240 a year, and police have advised users to delete any apps that may contain the infection.

On a website in Belgium, police issued a warning: “Warning! The Joker virus has resurfaced in the Android ecosystem. This malware has been found in eight apps from the Google Play Store, all of which have already been removed by Google; however, if you have already installed one, uninstall it as soon as possible.”

This later Joker virus, according to researchers at cybersecurity firm Quick Heal Security Lab, can acquire access to text messages, contacts, and a variety of other crucial information on devices.

It can also, like earlier variants, sign unknowing users up for websites that offer paid services, resulting in a nasty surprise on monthly payments.

The following is a list of applications that are affected:

A Message from the Auxiliary

• Scanner for elements

• Magical SMS in a flash

• CamScanner is a free application.

• Messages on the Move

• Message of the Century

• Excellent SMS

• Wallpapers for Travel

Since 2020, security firm Zimperium claims to have discovered over 1,000 new Joker variants.

The business also warns that cyber criminals are constantly coming up with new and inventive ways to insert malware into both official and unlicensed app stores.

“Joker trojans are malicious Android programs that have been renowned for notoriously executing bill fraud and enrolling consumers to premium services since 2017,” according to Zimperium.

“The result of a successful mobile infection is financial gain for the cybercriminal, which often happens behind the victim’s back until the money is gone, with little to no recourse for recovery.”