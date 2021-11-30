Andriy Voronin admits to Dirk Kuyt about the legendary Liverpool Merseyside derby win.

In the thrilling 2-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park in 2007, Dirk Kuyt revealed he wasn’t supposed to take Liverpool’s two penalties.

Kuyt scored twice from the penalty spot to give the Reds an important victory at home against their bitter rivals, who were down to nine men by the end of the game.

Everton seized the lead just before halftime when Sami Hyypia’s clearance went into his own net.

After Tony Hibbert was sent off for tackling Steven Gerrard, Kuyt scored from the resulting penalty shortly after the half-time break.

In injury time, Liverpool was awarded a second spot-kick after Phil Neville touched the ball in the box, and the Dutchman stepped up to complete a thrilling victory.

In his post for liverpoolfc.com, he stated, “I wasn’t supposed to be on duty that day.”

“Andriy Voronin was the game’s top penalty taker, with me coming in second.

“Voronin approached me after we were given the first one and said, ‘I’m not feeling comfortable.’ ‘You have it.’ I was more than willing to help. Give me the stress – I enjoy it.

“In my mind, I had a distinct corner. I scored the first one, and now I’m stuck deciding whether to utilize the same corner, the opposite side, or the middle for the second one. I had a pretty good feeling about the identical location just a few moments before.

“My second penalty wasn’t ideal, and [Tim] Howard went the proper way and got something on it. But, happily, it was close enough to a perfect score.

“I only remember slipping over to our fans, giddy with relief and exhilaration. A wonderful memory.” In 40 games with Liverpool, Voronin scored six goals, none of which came from the penalty spot.

The 239th Merseyside derby will take place at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The two clubs previously met earlier this year at Anfield, where Everton won 2-0 to halt a decade-long winless streak against Liverpool.

It will also be the first crowded derby since Anfield hosted the FA Cup third-round match in January 2020.