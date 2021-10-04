Andrew Yang Was Taunted On Twitter After Leaving The Democratic Party To Register As An Independent Voter.

Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent after failing to obtain the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and losing the mayoral election in New York City.

In an essay titled “Breaking Up With the Democratic Party,” Yang broke the news on his blog on Monday.

“Today, I switched my voter registration from Democrat to Independent. He wrote, “It was an oddly emotional event.”

Yang confessed that he has always had a “abnormal fit” with the Democratic Party.

“I’m not a big believer in ideologies. I’m a practical person. Making partisan arguments – especially expressing what he sees as performative feeling – makes him uncomfortable, he says.

Yang’s name became a popular topic on Twitter after his statement, with users mocking the 46-year-old entrepreneur for switching parties after losing political elections.

“Andrew Yang has announced his departure from the Democratic Party. One user wrote, “How will we ever carry on without his leadership?”

One Twitter user speculated that Yang’s big announcement came the day before his book, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy,” was set to be released.

A tweet stated, “Andrew Yang dropping an essay about leaving the Democratic Party the day before his book goes on sale… the hilarity.”

Finally, Yang said that he believed leaving the party was the greatest way for him to make a difference. “I believe I can have a greater impact by breaking up with the Democratic Party,” he wrote.

Yang believes he can “reach those who are outside the system more effectively” by changing his voter registration to independent. Yang became a Democrat in 1995, when he was 20 years old.