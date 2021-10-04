Andrew Yang switches parties because he no longer believes that being a Democrat is the right thing to do.

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur, announced his departure from the party on Twitter.

I’m leaving the Democratic Party for a variety of reasons. https://t.co/nrStxjrLfF

4 October 2021 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang)

Yang revealed on his blog on October 4 that he has switched his voting registration from Democrat to Independent. The event was “strangely emotional,” he said.

Despite having been a registered Democrat his entire life, Yang claims he is no longer a member of the party after voting and donating to it, as well as running for president and mayor of New York City under its banner.

“However, I am certain that ceasing to be a Democrat is the proper thing to do,” he added.

Yang added that he is not advising individuals to change their political allegiance due to “extremely blue or very red” sections of the country. However, he claimed that as soon as he did, he sensed a difference in his mentality.

He stated that his purpose is to progress civilization, but that the “system is stuck” right now. Yang believes that this is due in part to the polarization of both political parties, and that by not belonging to either, he can be “more honest about both the system and the people who live in it.”

“I believe I can more successfully contact folks who are outside the system. He wrote, “I feel more…independent.”

This is a brand-new story that will be updated as it develops.