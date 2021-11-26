Andrew Yang defends Dave Chappelle in the wake of backlash over his visit to his old high school.

Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate and New York mayoral candidate, supported struggling comic Dave Chappelle on Friday after he was booed by several students during a recent visit to his old high school.

Yang expressed gratitude for Chappelle’s support during his unsuccessful presidential campaign and for how the stand-up comedian “helped a lot of people” during the COVID-19 outbreak in a series of tweets.

Chappelle’s visit to his alma mater, Washington, D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, was also dubbed a “press hit job” by Yang.

“A number of celebrities have backed me. Dave Chappelle is the only comedian that traveled to Iowa and South Carolina to perform for me, with all earnings going to the campaign, and even made phone calls and hung out with my staff “Yang expressed himself on Twitter on Friday. “He did it out of a desire to assist others. He is a fantastic individual.” The post was accompanied by a photo of Yang and Chappelle standing together and laughing.

A number of celebrities have endorsed me. Dave Chappelle was the only one that came to Iowa and South Carolina to perform for me, with all earnings going to the campaign, and even made phone calls and hung out with my staff. He did it out of a desire to assist others. He is a fantastic individual. pic.twitter.com/6cGMcGf3ay Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) (@AndrewYang) (@AndrewYang) (@Andrew 26 November 2021 The next tweet was sent out as a follow-up: “The hit job the press did on him when he went to his high school is terrible… However, a clear nice gesture in 2021 is presented negatively in the media.” Chappelle spoke with employees and 580 students at the school for a Q&A session. During his visit, he distributed 600 Thanksgiving meals as well as tickets to a screening of the new documentary Untitled, directed by the Oscar-winning duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar and chronicling comedy shows held near Chappelle’s home in rural Ohio during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer.

According to Politico, Chappelle was greeted with “a tumultuous reception of shouts and boos.” According to the website, eight students confronted Chappelle, including a 16-year-old who labeled him a “bigot” and stated, “I’m 16 and I think you handled it like a child.” Two students who were present at Politico wrote to Politico. This is a condensed version of the information.