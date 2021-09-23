Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors may miss games due to a lack of vaccination.

Due to his failure to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot, Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins could miss a number of home games at the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors Organization stated to the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that they are growing increasingly concerned about the status of Wiggins, who announced in March that he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Rusty Simmons of the Chronicle, “the Warriors recently connected Wiggins with an Oakland doctor who knows difficulties around vaccine hesitancy.” “The doctor described the pain and fatalities she has seen in patients who have contracted the coronavirus, according to reports, but Wiggins remains adamant in his anti-vaccination stance.”

The NBA cannot now impose the COVID-19 vaccine without the National Basketball Players Association’s previous consent, but league athletes will not be exempt from local protocols. On October 13, San Francisco will require all staff and personnel working large indoor events, including Wiggins and the rest of his Warriors colleagues, to be properly vaccinated.

The only way to avoid vaccination is to obtain a religious or health exemption, which Wiggins does not have.

In addition to these protocols, road players will be exempt from them because they are not employees of the host. Wiggins, for example, will be barred from competing in his home arena if he refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine. However, if a visiting player, such as Carmelo Anthony, is not immunized, the Chase Center will allow him to enter.

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks both play in a city where vaccinations are required indoors. Sean Marks, the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, recently informed ESPN that New York’s COVID-19 rules will prevent some players from playing, but he refused to specify which members of his team are not vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, which has affected a number of professional sports teams, sports and vaccinations have been a hot topic. According to head coach Sean Payton, the entire New Orleans Saints coaching staff got vaccinated on September 14 ahead of the big COVID-19 epidemic.

COVID-19 was contracted on September 14 by six New Orleans Saints assistant coaches, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and a nutritionist. The Saints will be affected by the outbreak. This is a condensed version of the information.