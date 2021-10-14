Andrew Watson was a pioneering black footballer who played for Scotland after turning professional at Bootle.

Anyone who hears the terms “Scottish,” “Liverpool,” and “full-back” today instinctively thinks of Andrew Robertson.

The defender has established himself as a hero at Anfield, following in the footsteps of Scottish stars like as Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish.

Robertson is copying the antics of a Victorian trailblazer and a forgotten black hero who played in Liverpool, winning plaudits for his tenacious displays as well as his attacking flair.

When football was still an amateur sport in the 1800s, a man named Andrew Watson made history by becoming England’s first black professional footballer.

Watson caused a commotion when playing for Bootle FC, not only because of his ethnicity, but also because he was one of the beneficiaries of illicit activities at the club at a period when the FA prohibited clubs from paying players who were not born in the neighborhood of their field.

Watson, who was born in 1856 to a wealthy Scottish sugar plantation named Peter Watson and a British-Guianese woman named Hannah Rose, had a slightly better start in life.

He was born in Guyana, a former British colony, and later came to England with his father and sister Annetta.

Watson benefited from certain perks as a result of his father’s status and income, despite facing bigotry upon his arrival.

When his father died in 1869, he and his sister inherited a large sum of money, and Watson was educated at one of England’s top grammar schools in Halifax before completing his education at King’s College in London.

Watson excelled in sports while at school, competing in events such as the high jump, but it wasn’t until later that he discovered football.

He went to university in Glasgow at the age of 18, where he studied natural philosophy while rediscovering his Scottish roots.

He fell in love with football in university, where he learned from the greatest in the business: the Scottish, who were regarded as the best players in the world at the time.

The sport was controlled by the wealthy and remained entirely amateur during the Victorian era; alumni public school boy teams such as the Old Etonians ran and dominated the FA Cup competition because their participants were wealthy.