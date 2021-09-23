Andrew Neil says he’couldn’t be more pleased with the decision to cut relations with GB News.

After accusing GB News of leaking “smears” to a publication, Andrew Neil has declared he will never appear on the channel again.

According to the experienced broadcaster, his former employer “unilaterally” terminated his exit contract, and he “couldn’t be happier” to have cut relations.

A spokesman for GB News stated the station had no response on the remarks.

Neil, who left GB News earlier this month, tweeted on Wednesday evening: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, which resulted in an exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with a pile of smears/lies, then unilaterally canceling the exit contract.”

“Leaving me free to do, say, and never appear on GBNews again. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”

According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, Neil was going to be fired before he walked out due to a leaked memo.

Neil, 72, was the chairman of the fledgling channel and its most high-profile star when it launched in June after a rocky start.

Two weeks after the launch, he took a break.

Neil’s retirement was announced earlier this month after allegations of a rift between him and other senior executives.

Initially, it was stated that he would continue to be a commentator on the program.

Last week, Neil remarked on Question Time that he was in a “minority of one” regarding the future path of GB News, which has been accused of attempting to import Fox News-style journalism to the UK.

“As time went on, more and more disputes arose between myself, the other top managers, and the GB News board of directors,” he stated.

“Rather than these disparities diminishing, they widened, and I felt it was best that if that was the path they chose to go, they should do so; it’s their money.

“The path is what I believe you can see right now on GB News; individuals should decide for themselves what they want to watch.”

GB News responded to the Question Time appearance with a reply.

“During yesterday night’s BBC Question Time, a number of blatantly false claims regarding GB News were made,” it claimed. We believe in open debate, tolerance, free expression, and factual reporting. There will always be more.” “The summary comes to an end.”