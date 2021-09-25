Andrew Neil believes that working at GB News nearly caused him to have a nervous breakdown.

Andrew Neil, a veteran broadcaster, said he “came close to a breakdown” while working at GB News owing to stress brought on by the station’s technological issues.

Neil announced his retirement from the channel earlier this month in a tweet, stating that it was “time to lessen my obligations on a lot of fronts.”

However, the rift between the new channel and its chairman and lead presenter has grown more acrimonious, with the 72-year-old claiming that his former employer “unilaterally” terminated his exit contract and that he “couldn’t be happier” to have cut connections.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Neil revealed that he turned down a £4 million offer, but that staying with the channel “would have killed me.”

He remarked, “It was a tough decision, but I honestly couldn’t care less if it was £40 million.”

Neil previously remarked on BBC Question Time that he was in a “minority of one” regarding the future of GB News, which has been accused of attempting to import Fox News-style journalism to the UK.

“As time went on, more and more disputes arose between myself, the other top managers, and the GB News board of directors,” he stated.

However, in an interview with the Mail, he stated that after the first week, he felt unable to continue.

“It simply grew worse and worse,” he added. We were waiting to go on the air when the entire system fell down. It needed to be rebooted, and we only had 15 seconds to do so.

“That was a significant amount of pressure. It meant you couldn’t concentrate on your journalism.

“I knew I had to leave at the end of the first week. It was starting to have a negative impact on my health. I wasn’t sleeping at all. I was waking up about two or three a.m.”

He said the tension caused him to have a “continuous knot in my stomach,” and two directors suggested Neil take July and August off with the assurance that the early issues would be resolved by September, according to the article.

ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy, and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero were among those who attended the opening of GB News.

