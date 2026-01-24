Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Prepares to Leave Royal Lodge for New Sandringham Home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former prince, has been spotted making a low-profile visit to Marsh Farm, his new home in Norfolk. The 65-year-old was seen inspecting renovations at the five-bedroom farmhouse as he prepares to leave the iconic Royal Lodge, where he has lived for years.

Earlier this week, the royal estate saw the first signs of a major move, with removal vans emptying the 30-room mansion located in Windsor Great Park. The relocation follows Andrew’s public fall from grace, stemming from his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The prince, stripped of his royal titles and honours, will now reside at Marsh Farm, which is located on the Sandringham estate, some two miles from the King’s Sandringham House.

New Chapter at Marsh Farm

While his new home is undergoing final renovations, Andrew is expected to live at Wood Farm Cottage, a nearby property, until the work is completed. The farmhouse, which has been largely uninhabited for several years, is receiving a significant security overhaul, including a six-foot fence and frequent police patrols.

According to sources, the visit marked Andrew’s first time at the property, and he appeared resigned to his new life. An insider commented, “He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it.” The prince is expected to vacate Royal Lodge entirely before his 63rd birthday on February 17, at which point the keys will be handed back to the King.

Notably absent from this new chapter is Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, who is also preparing to leave Royal Lodge. Her next destination remains unclear, though it is known she will not be joining Andrew at Marsh Farm.

Local observers in Norfolk have remarked on the stark contrast between the grand Royal Lodge and the modest Marsh Farm. One nearby resident expressed disbelief that the ex-prince would “downgrade” to such a property, pointing out that the farmhouse is “right on the road” and has “barely any drive.” Another joked, “Even this place is too good for him.” Despite the remarks, Andrew’s move appears to mark the beginning of a quiet and solitary future for the former royal. Builders continue their work on the property as renovations progress, with recent installations such as Sky television confirming preparations for Andrew’s eventual occupancy.