Andrew Devine, the 97th Hillsborough fatality, will be conferred the Freedom of Liverpool.

Andrew Devine, the 97th Hillsborough fatality, will be honored with the Freedom of Liverpool.

Andrew, from Mossley Hill, was 22 years old when he attended the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

Andrew was not expected to survive the injuries he sustained in the stadium accident, but he defied the odds time and time again until he died earlier this year at the age of 55.

Hillsborough’s 97th victim Andrew Devine overcame all odds. In July, a coroner’s inquest in Liverpool determined that he was unlawfully killed in the catastrophe, making him the 97th fatality.

Andrew will be honored with the Freedom of Liverpool at a full city council meeting on Wednesday, December 8 at Liverpool Town Hall.

In September 2016, his name will be added to the list of the other 96 victims of the catastrophe who were posthumously awarded the city’s freedom.

At the same occasion, Jimmy McGovern, a legendary Liverpool TV scriptwriter, will be honored with the Freedom of Liverpool.

Jimmy’s nomination is in recognition of his multi-award-winning career, which includes TV dramas such as Hillsborough, Cracker, The Lakes, The Street, The Accused, Moving On, and, most recently, Time, starring Stephen Graham and Sean Bean, which was supported by the Liverpool City Region Film Production Fund in June this year.

The 72-year-old grandpa of four and ardent Liverpool FC supporter is recognized for putting truth and justice at the center of his writing, most notably in the 1996 docu-drama Hillsborough.

The ITV documentary looked at the events leading up to and following Britain’s worst football catastrophe, when 97 people were killed in an FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

Jimmy’s desire to investigate societal and legal flaws has been consistent throughout his career, as evidenced by his current drama Anthony, which reconstructed the life of slain black youth Anthony Walker.

Jimmy will be invited to accept the Freedom of Liverpool next year if his nomination is approved by Full Council.

“Oh wow, wow, wow!” Jimmy said when asked of his nomination. I’m not sure what to say. I’m completely overwhelmed. To exist.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”