Andrew Devine, the 97th Hillsborough casualty, overcame all chances.

A Hillsborough survivor has died at the age of 55, despite proving doctors wrong for 32 years after suffering horrific injuries.

Andrew Devine, from Mossley Hill, was 22 years old when he attended the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

He was unlawfully died as a result of the tragedy, according to a coroner’s inquest in Liverpool, making him the 97th casualty.

Andrew was not expected to live the next day after his chest was crushed and his brain was starved of oxygen in the horrific scenes that saw 96 Liverpool fans slain in Britain’s worst ever sporting disaster.

“It is with great regret and a sense of immense loss that we can confirm that Andrew Devine died away yesterday at the young age of 55,” the family said in a statement.

“Our collective grief is palpable, but so is the realization that we were fortunate to have Andrew with us for 32 years following the Hillsborough disaster.

“We applaud the coroner’s decision today at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, Mr Andre Rebello, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th victim of the horrific events of April 15, 1989.

“Andrew has been a much-loved son, brother, and uncle over the years. He has been helped by his family and a team of committed carers who have given their all to him.

“As always, our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by Hillsborough.

“At this difficult time, we ask that our privacy be respected.”

His parents were told that if he survived the first critical 24 hours following the catastrophe, he would most likely die within six months.

They were told later that no one who had endured such injuries had lived for more than eight years.

He resided in his family home in Liverpool with his parents Stanley and Hilary after being discharged from the hospital, with the support of 24-hour professional care.

Graham said he was the when he spoke to The Washington Newsday for the first time in 2014 on behalf of his family, including his sister Wendy and brother. “The summary has come to an end.”