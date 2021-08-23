Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating in New York is at an all-time low.

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prepares to step down on Tuesday, many surveys show that his approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low in his final weeks in office.

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ August 3 report alleging that he sexually assaulted many women, Morning Consult, which has consistently tracked the outgoing governor’s popularity rating, noted a dramatic decline in his support.

Cuomo received a 52 percent approval rating on the day the report was released, while 43 percent of respondents indicated they disapproved of him.

On August 9, just a few days later, the approval rate had dropped to 38%, with 56% saying they disapproved.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll issued on August 6, seven out of ten New York voters believe Cuomo should resign, with 55 percent believing he should face criminal charges. According to the study, 63 percent of respondents oppose him, while only 28 percent support him.

Cuomo had a high approval rating in the polls before the attorney general’s report. He was praised particularly for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic in 2020.

In a Siena College poll taken in April 2020, during the start of the pandemic, 77 percent of New Yorkers backed the governor. Only 21% of those polled stated they didn’t approve.

James labeled the governor’s office as a “toxic workplace” in her assessment, which she described as “very troubling, yet obvious.” Cuomo was also accused of breaking a number of state and federal laws, according to the study.

Despite his decision to quit, Cuomo maintains that he has never mistreated anyone sexually. He accused James of politicizing the state probe during his final speech as governor on Monday afternoon.

“It was a political and media frenzy, but the truth will eventually come out. “I am confident about that,” he stated.

A representative for James’ office defended the investigation on Friday, calling it “exhaustive, rigorous, and without outside interference, period.”

Cuomo told New York magazine on August 13 that if he had been impeached, he believes he would have won, but that he did not want to “drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win and have made the State Legislature and. This is a condensed version of the information.