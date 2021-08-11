Andrew Cuomo resigns one week after it was revealed that he sexually harassed women in a report.

Following allegations that he sexually assaulted many female colleagues and created a poisonous work environment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation. In 14 days, his resignation will take effect.

Kathy Hochul, the state’s lieutenant governor, will take office and complete Cuomo’s term, which ends in 2023. Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo, will be the state’s first female governor.

Hochul is clever and capable, according to Cuomo, and the “transfer must be seamless.”

Cuomo’s retirement comes one week after state Attorney General Letitia James published the results of a months-long investigation into the governor, which began after numerous women publicly accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The charges of 11 complainants, nine of whom are current or former New York state government employees, were documented in the 168-page report.

Cuomo allegedly stroked “his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back, saying ‘Hey, you’ as she was standing in front of him in an elevator,” according to a state trooper. He ran his extended palm across her stomach from her belly button to her hip another time.

Cuomo’s former staffer Charlotte Bennett revealed how Cuomo inquired about the circumstances of a sexual assault she had suffered and whether it had affected her relationships. He also expressed his need to be touched and said he was “lonely.”

Investigators also discovered that the governor and his top staff retaliated against at least one former employee who had accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Calls for the governor’s resignation grew louder. Cuomo should resign after the report is released, according to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. A banner demanding for Cuomo’s removal was even hoisted over the state Capitol building in Albany.

“I call on the governor to resign, recognizing his love for New York and respect for the job he holds,” Pelosi added.

Cuomo vehemently refuted the report’s conclusions, saying in a 15-minute audio message that he never inappropriately touched anyone or made sexual advances.

The governor stated, “I am the same person in public as I am in private.” “You. This is a condensed version of the information.