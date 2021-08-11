Andrew Cuomo Resigns After Sexual Harassment Allegations, Impeachment Calls

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective in 14 days, under rising pressure and the possibility of impeachment. Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed 11 women while in office, according to a private attorney inquiry commissioned by the state attorney general.

“I think the greatest way I can help now, given the circumstances, is if I step aside and allow government get back to government,” Cuomo said during a press conference. “I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you,” he said.

Cuomo’s resignation comes as a result of his allies abandoning him in the wake of sexual harassment claims. Cuomo’s resignation had been called for by President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others.

Cuomo described the impeachment probe as “politically motivated” as he announced his decision to “stand aside.”

“I was born and raised in New York City.

I’m a warrior, and my impulse is to battle through this controversy because I believe it’s politically motivated, harsh, and untruthful, and it demonizes conduct that’s unsustainable for society,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will complete Cuomo’s term, making her the state’s first female governor. Hochul, 62, was first elected as New York’s lieutenant governor in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Cuomo, 63, was in his third term as governor of New York. In 2014, he was elected governor for the first time.