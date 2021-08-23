Andrew Cuomo is “certain” that the truth about sexual assault allegations will be revealed in due time.

Andrew Cuomo maintained his innocence in his final statement as Governor of New York, despite the sexual harassment claims that led to his resignation.

On Monday afternoon, Cuomo delivered his goodbye remarks in a pre-recorded video. He started by addressing the allegations and accusing Attorney General Letitia James of politicizing the state probe that followed.

“A firecracker can spark a stampede, but everyone eventually looks around and wonders, ‘Why are we running?’ “The truth is always disclosed in the end,” Cuomo remarked. “The attorney general’s report was intended to be a political firecracker on a hot topic, and it succeeded.”

“It was a political and media frenzy, but the truth will eventually come out. I am confident in that,” he continued.

While the governor believes that everyone should have the opportunity to come out with sexual misconduct complaints, he also believes that such claims should be thoroughly investigated, implying that the 11 women who went out against him were not.

“When the government politicizes claims and headlines condemn without evidence, you damage the legal system, which is bad for women, men, and society,” he said. “Of course, everyone has the right to speak up, and we admire their courage and bravery in doing so. However, whether made by a woman or a man, allegations must be investigated and proven as part of our basic judicial system.”

As of Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will succeed Cuomo as governor. She will be the first woman to lead the state of New York as governor.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.