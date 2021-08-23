Andrew Cuomo has been chastised online for allegedly abandoning his dog in the Governor’s Mansion.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is receiving anger online after a story said he abandoned his dog at the Executive Mansion last week. Cuomo will retire on Tuesday amid sexual harassment claims.

Cuomo left his dog, Captain, at the state-owned property before moving out last week to stay with one of his sisters in Westchester County, according to the Albany Times Union. Cuomo asked mansion staff employees if anyone would be interested in caring for the dog before he departed, according to two state police sources.

The shepherd, Siberian, and malamute mix is tough to handle, according to the story, and has “nipped a few people” since the governor adopted him three years ago. According to police sources, one of the staffers attempted to take Captain but quit when he became overwhelmed.

Cuomo’s senior adviser and spokesperson, Richard Azzopardi, responded to the story on Monday, calling the claims “absurd” and “ill-informed.”

“Captain is a member of the Governor’s family, and it’s incorrect for anonymous ill-informed sources to claim they’ve been trying to give him away,” Azzopardi added. “Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the changeover took place, but for that to be weaponized and shift from a phone game into the press is insane. He went on to say, “This is palace intrigue gone wild.”

Despite this, the revelation triggered a wave of fury on Monday, with some people rushing to social media to vent their displeasure with the soon-to-be-former governor.

Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, released a statement on Monday expressing her shock at the revelation and offering to assist in Captain’s adoption.

“The New York State Animal Protection Federation is prepared to assist Captain in finding a home at one of our bigger New York State animal shelters, such as the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands, just north of Albany,” stated Post. “Captain, you are deserving of better. He’ll be welcomed into one of our shelters with open arms (and paws).”

"In case you needed any more proof that Andrew Cuomo was a narcissistic psychopath, he just abandoned his," New York Republican Representative Claudia Tenney tweeted on Monday.