Andrew Cuomo denies allegations in a report detailing a book deal, claiming that due process is “not afforded.”

A spokesman for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo refuted claims made in a report issued Monday that Cuomo utilized public resources while working on the book he released last autumn while in office.

The report was presented by the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, which began looking into charges against Cuomo in March, six months before he resigned. The report was released less than two weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James began publishing transcripts from her office’s investigation into complaints of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

A team of attorneys from Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP in New York City finalized the committee’s report. Cuomo “engaged in many instances of sexual harassment,” “used state resources and property” while writing his book, and “was not entirely honest with the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19,” according to the report. Cuomo’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, pushed back against the report’s findings in a statement distributed to local media outlets after it was released. Cuomo’s staff has “not been allowed to evaluate information in the Assembly’s possession,” according to Azzopardi, who added that “due process was obviously not granted here.” One of the paragraphs in Azzopardi’s response addressed claims about the former governor’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, which came out in October 2020. Cuomo used state resources, including work done by Executive Chamber staff members, to “write, publish, and promote his book — a project for which he was promised at least $5.2 million in personal profit,” according to the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s report. The people cited in the committee’s report gave their time and contributed to Cuomo’s book project since they were referenced in the text and were thus “engaged to make sure the representations involving them were true,” according to Azzopardi. “Volunteering staff took time off, demonstrating that they were volunteering rather than working on state time,” Azzopardi said. “Anything to the contrary is Assembly nonsense.” The committee’s findings was “hypocritical” and “revisionist,” according to Azzopardi’s remarks, and he closed by declaring, “The truth will come out.”

When asked for a response to Azzopardi’s statement, the. This is a condensed version of the information.