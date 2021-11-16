Andrew Cuomo could owe millions after the New York State Ethics Commission revoked his approval of a book deal.

Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal with Crown Publishing New York was rescinded by the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) on Tuesday by a 12-1 vote. The agreement resulted in the publication of American Crisis, a memoir about Cuomo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

The move to vote on the topic was proposed by David McNamara, who was appointed to the committee by former Republican State Senate Leader John J. Flanagan. The lone remaining Cuomo appointee, William Fisher, cast the lone dissenting vote, objecting to the motion’s insistence that the biography be linked to Cuomo’s official duties.

The main reason for JCOPE’s decision was allegations made earlier this year that many Cuomo staffers were involved in book-related chores like editing the text. Cuomo’s attorney, Judith Mogul, indicated to JCOPE while requesting for ethics permission for the book in July 2020 that the then-governor would “write the book exclusively on his own time, without the use of public resources or staff.” Cuomo eventually revealed that several of his staff employees worked on American Crisis, but only on a volunteer basis. Nonetheless, JCOPE judged that Mogul’s letter’s inaccuracies were sufficient to raise the problem.

Cuomo now has the option to request for another ethical approval in the future. If he does not comply, or if JCOPE rejects his second request, the former governor could be required to refund Crown Publishing millions of dollars in book revenues. Cuomo kept $1.5 million of the $5.1 million he got from the sale for himself, donated $500,000 to the United Way of New York State, and put the rest into a trust for his daughters Cara, Mariah, and Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

JCOPE was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but it claimed it couldn’t say anything more about the topic than what was mentioned during the Tuesday meeting. Crown Publishing was also contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

Cuomo’s camp condemned in a statement sent by spokesman Richard Azzopardi. This is a condensed version of the information.