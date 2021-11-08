Andrew Cuomo accuses the New York Sheriff of leaking grand jury documents to the press illegally.

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, has accused the sheriff who filed charges against him of illegally releasing grand jury records to the public.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Galvin, requested an investigation into the “unlawful disclosure to the New York Post of grand jury information relating to Governor Cuomo and the strong evidence that Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple was the source of that unlawful disclosure” in a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the letter, Apple was the one who told the New York Post that many subpoenas had been issued in connection with charges made by Brittany Commisso, Cuomo’s former executive assistant.

Commisso is one of a dozen women who claim the former governor sexually harassed them. She filed a formal criminal complaint against Cuomo in August, alleging groping. Cuomo has categorically denied any misconduct.

“Given the procedural posture of the investigation,” Galvin wrote on Monday, “the only kind of subpoenas that could have been issued at that stage were grand jury subpoenas, which must be kept secret by law.” “Sheriff Apple’s disclosure to the New York Post of grand jury subpoenas issued in connection with Ms. Commisso’s allegations was a flagrant violation of grand jury privacy.” Documents linked to a grand jury procedure, including those related to a subpoena, must be “kept secret and not divulged to the public by any public servant,” according to New York law. After the criminal summons accusing Cuomo with forced contact was publicly revealed sooner than expected, the original news of the charge against him, which emerged on October 28, generated a lot of uncertainty.

Apple held a press conference the day after the allegation was announced, noting that while he was confused as well, the case was “strong.”

Apple told reporters, “We have an overwhelming quantity of evidence.” “We have a victim who has been completely cooperative every day, every step of the way,” said the investigator. It’ll essentially come down to a jury, a judge, and the district attorney’s office in terms of a conviction.” Galvin also stated in his Monday letter that the sheriff’s statements from August, in which Apple referred to Commisso as a “victim,” “basically declared Governor Cuomo’s guilt before [Apple].” This is a condensed version of the information.