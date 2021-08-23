Andrew Carter: Boris Johnson’s government will not be able to tackle leveling up because it is too large a task, and hasty remedies will not work.

On the campaign path for the 2019 general election, the Prime Minister first introduced us to his ‘levelling up’ goal almost two years ago, and we still have no idea what it entails.

Neil O’Brien, the Member of Parliament for Harborough in Leicestershire, is driving the government’s efforts to find a solution. Prior to the publishing of a white paper this autumn, he recently provided local leaders some insights on how the leveling up agenda will take shape.

He proposed a blend of hard economics – the need for more high-tech, high-paying jobs – and softer political goals, such as fostering “pride in place” and strengthening communities.

In principle, these are both noble goals. Governments, on the other hand, can only do so much during their tenure in office, and it is evident that ours is still pondering what the objective of the leveling up program is.

Is it a short-term political project aimed at giving the 48 Conservative MPs elected in 2019 a positive narrative to tell voters at the next election? Is it a long-term economic undertaking aimed at bringing true economic transformation to individuals across the United Kingdom?

Of course, it should be the latter, but political realities imply that it may end up being the former.

Indeed, it was instructive that the Prime Minister’s only concrete policy initiative in his much-discussed address on leveling up last month was more money for community football facilities.

Providing extra football fields is a good policy, but doing so without a plan to change the way the country’s economy and politics work will always be a band-aid solution.

The flaws – in this case – are caused by the fact that the United Kingdom is the world’s most geographically separated sophisticated economy. This is a problem that no amount of Saturday morning under-16s football practice will be able to solve.

Unfortunately for the government, achieving an economically revolutionary leveling up program that benefits people by making them wealthier and healthier requires political compromise.

Accepting that the country will not be leveled by the next election, or the one after that, or even the one beyond that. “The summary has come to an end.”