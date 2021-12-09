Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Oakley, a five-year-old girl.

A mother and father were arrested in Washington state on charges of manslaughtering their five-year-old daughter.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is investigating Oakley Carlson’s “suspicious” disappearance in Oakville earlier this week.

A concerned individual asked the authorities to check on the child’s welfare, according to the authorities. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson couldn’t explain where their daughter was when cops arrived at their residence, according to KOMO.

Deputies originally identified Bowers and Carlson as persons of interest, and they were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know when Oakley was last seen alive and are continuing to search the family’s 300-acre property for her.

Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson told KOMO, “We’re obviously worried for her safety and wellness, and we just really don’t know what that is at this point.”

The suspects’ home was also the site of a fire in mid-November, according to Fox 13 Seattle. A friend of the couple set up a GoFundMe site, claiming that Bowers and Carlson didn’t contact 911 because they couldn’t find their phones at the time.

Oakley was fostered by Jamie Jo and Erik Hiles from the time she was seven months old until a week before her third birthday. In 2019, the courts approved Oakley’s return to her birth parents.

Jamie Jo Hiles told Fox 13 Seattle that she sought to call Washington’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to explain that the girl might be in danger if she returned to her drug-abusing parents.

“We told them this wasn’t a safe decision multiple times,” she said. “Please don’t let her go back, please don’t let her go back,” we begged. Charges are being decided. Jamie Jo Hiles said she contacted the DCYF in January 2021 and again shortly before Thanksgiving this year after discovering the GoFundMe account, which has since been removed.

“What might have happened to her if no one has seen her?” Was it because of the fire? “Was it something else?” she wondered aloud.

