Andrew Cain, the livewire boxer from Liverpool, does it again on a TV show.

LIVERPOOL is a hotbed of activity. On BT Sport’s Saturday night show in Birmingham, Andrew Cains defeated Uriel Lopez in the sixth and final round to extend his remarkable pro record to seven KO victories in his perfect eight victories.

Due to the fact that the bout was just organized a week ago, the 25-year-old bantamweight’s bout at the Utilita Arena was moved to featherweight and was broadcast live on the undercard of Zach Parker’s fourth-round thrashing of challenger Marcus Morrison.

His veteran Mexican opponent is a WBO Oriental super-bantamweight championship contender (13-16-1, 6KOs) who previously shared the ring with long-reigning WBO World featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarette in June of last year for six rounds. Despite the fact that his 150+ rounds of experience eclipsed Cain’s meager 17, the aggressive Liverpudlian was unfazed.

Paul Stevenson, the trainer, was ready to praise his 122-pound charge.

“It was a fantastic performance,” he added, “and probably one of the best fights of the night.” “Andrew boxed excellently behind a booming left jab and landed terrible head and body punches on his opponent.” “The Mexican was really tough but was getting severe damage in every round,” said the head coach of Everton Red Triangle gym, which also has unbeaten prospects Nick Ball and Bradley Strand. “In the end, the doctor spared him from too much punishment.” Cain remarked after the fight, “I only had eight days notice, so my fitness wasn’t as good as it could have been, but I believed I boxed well. I wanted to unwind this time and demonstrate that I can box because I’ve been going for the kill in my last seven fights or something. You’re about to see the real me.” Cain’s natural weight is bantam, thus he was fighting a 30-bouter from Mexico City who was two weight classes above him.

"That was an unfit version of me," he said, "so what am I going to be like now that I've had a real training camp behind me?" "That's how I fight in the gym; I don't go for the kill because I'm sparring with the fellas, so that's how I am, and that's what you'll see from now on." When asked why he has such a high level of anger and intensity, he stated why he puts all into every shot he takes.