Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s Departure From Royal Lodge Signals New Chapter Amid Family Strain

The once-privileged lives of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are facing a difficult new reality as they prepare to vacate the Royal Lodge in February. Sources close to the couple suggest that they are in a “fragile state,” as the fallout from their association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continues to have profound personal and professional consequences.

The former Duke and Duchess of York, once prominent figures in the royal family, are reportedly shunned by many of their former friends and associates. The extent of their relationship with Epstein, which led to their removal of royal titles and honours, has severely damaged their standing within British society. With no contact from the King or Prince William, the couple is set to leave the Royal Lodge before Andrew’s 65th birthday on February 17.

Family Breakdowns and Uncertain Future

In a particularly painful development, the couple’s daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, has reportedly distanced herself from her father due to his refusal to apologise to Epstein’s victims. Eugenie, now living in Portugal, has become an outspoken advocate for anti-sex trafficking, founding The Anti-Slavery Collective. Andrew is said to be “devastated” by the rift, especially after spending a Christmas apart from his daughter.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s living arrangements have shifted as he plans to move to Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property on the Sandringham estate. Insiders indicate that he may need to temporarily stay at Sandringham House until Marsh Farm is ready for occupancy next month. Despite these personal changes, Andrew’s household is facing a downsizing of its staff, with several longtime employees, including a butler, chef, and gardener, being let go with generous severance packages.

Andrew’s departure from the Royal Lodge follows a period of significant upheaval. On Tuesday, he was spotted leaving the residence in one of his Range Rovers, making his way to Sandringham where construction workers are continuing work on Marsh Farm. Local observers have noted the presence of builders and the installation of Sky television at the property, marking another step in Andrew’s relocation as he prepares for a new chapter away from the limelight.