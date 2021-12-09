Andreae Lloyd’s Family Has Tracked Down Her Boyfriend In The Area Where Human Remains Were Discovered.

Andreae Lloyd, 27, was reported missing and her remains were discovered in Florida by cops. According to authorities, the remains were discovered inside a huge metal box commonly found on the back of a pickup vehicle.

Authorities have detained and charged the boyfriend of the pregnant lady who was abducted from a Miami-Dade residence after the human remains were discovered.

According to NBC Miami, Xavier Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary in the Andreae case.

Andreae’s family stated they followed her boyfriend down to a rural spot in Homestead near the intersection of SW 328th Street and SW 137th Avenue, which is near where the bodies were discovered.

Arnold Lloyd, Andreae’s father, stated he confronted Johnson, who informed him that he was hunting for Andreae.

“Before she even got off work, he told me she was disappeared.” She was meant to leave at 7:00 p.m., but he informed me at 6:45 p.m. “How did you find out she was already missing?” According to Arnold Lloyd. “That’s a red flag.” Johnson appeared nervous when he was found at the site, according to the victim’s uncle, Manuel Lloyd, who is 27 years old.

“You’ve got a young man wandering around in the bushes, unsure of what to anticipate. He undoubtedly expected us to cause him some harm, but it didn’t happen,” Manuel explained. “We all went there and kept him there until the cops arrived.” Andreae was working at a residence at 13840 Southwest 285th Terrace on Tuesday when a man knocked on the door, and she opened it, according to Miami-Dade police. Andreae was beaten and dragged before being forced into a white Honda Civic with the Florida license plate Y650DL and left the scene, according to authorities. Johnson, 32, is suspected to be her boyfriend, according to authorities.

According to NBC Miami, Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas said, “Based on the evidence acquired by the detectives on scene, video footage, it looks that this lady was beaten and it does appear at this point that she was abducted, taken against her will inside of a car.”

Andreae and her boyfriend had been together for 11 years and had two children together, according to family members. Johnson was noticed by a member of Andreae’s family at a wooded area near 328th Street and Southwest 137th Avenue in Homestead.

Authorities have yet to formally clarify whether the remains discovered were those of Andreae Lloyd.